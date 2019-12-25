Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Trading Down 1.7%

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSA) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48, 783 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

