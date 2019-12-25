ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.45, approximately 440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)
ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
