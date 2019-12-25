United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Trading Up 0.4%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 607,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 66.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $924,000.

