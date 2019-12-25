ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Up 1.4%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83, 16,653 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 21,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

