Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.10, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 546,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,513 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 280,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 156,597 shares during the period.

