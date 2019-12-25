MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.27, approximately 9,105 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MISSION VY BANC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get MISSION VY BANC/SH alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.