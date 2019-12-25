ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Trading Up 5.7%

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.70, approximately 6,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 237,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period.

