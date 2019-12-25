Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Down 8%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)’s share price dropped 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.35 and last traded at $65.35, approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18.

About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers in Iowa. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; offers real estate, commercial and financial, and agricultural loans, as well as personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans; maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.