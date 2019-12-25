VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.83, 541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter.

