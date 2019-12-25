ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UBG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:UBG) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.01, 2 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Gold Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.