Contrasting Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (OTCMKTS:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.18 $11.65 million $0.46 59.28 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 2.18 $134.05 million $0.15 48.40

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Semiconductor Manufacturing International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 2.16% 3.72% 2.73% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 4.38% 1.45% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

