$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

LTC Properties stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

