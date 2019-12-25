Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,824,110.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,670.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,949. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

