Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $33.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

OYST stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, Director Vida Ventures, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $2,638,100.00. Insiders have acquired 787,800 shares of company stock worth $12,438,256 over the last ninety days.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.