Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading 1.7% Higher

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), 16,088 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.08).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92.
Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)
Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
