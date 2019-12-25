Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading 1.7% Higher

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), 16,088 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

