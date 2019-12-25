Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Down 0.4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.15, 69,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 22,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TORXF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

