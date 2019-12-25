School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Trading Down 3.2%

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 3,050 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised School Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Curriculum. The Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, and classroom libraries and manipulatives; educator-inspired audio technology products; and school health and furniture products, as well as project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

