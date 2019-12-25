Gowing Bros. (ASX:GOW) Shares Down 0.9%

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.30 ($1.63) and last traded at A$2.30 ($1.63), approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.32 ($1.65).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

About Gowing Bros. (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

