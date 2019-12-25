Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) Trading Up 0.4%

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, 7,089 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 76,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Get Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley acquired 10,813 shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,686.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 13.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 288,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 308,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.