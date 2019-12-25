Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) Trading Up 0.4%

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, 7,089 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 76,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley acquired 10,813 shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,686.14.
About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.
Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.