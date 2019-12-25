Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.50, 162,102 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 278,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $327.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$112,168.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.