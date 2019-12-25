Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Price Down 2%

Surge Components Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 42.53%.

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

