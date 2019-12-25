Aseana Properties (LON:ASPL) Shares Down 30.9%

Aseana Properties Limited (LON:ASPL) dropped 30.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), approximately 5,227 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

Aseana Properties Company Profile (LON:ASPL)

Aseana Properties Limited is a property development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of upscale residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare projects in various cities of Malaysia and Vietnam. It invests in development projects at the pre-construction stage and also invests in projects in construction and newly completed projects.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aseana Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aseana Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.