Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL) Trading Down 23.5%

Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (LON:CHAL)’s share price dropped 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), approximately 2,756,535 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $385,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

About Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL)

Challenger Acquisitions Limited has been formed to undertake acquisitions of target companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors with a particular focus on the attractions sector. The Company is engaged in engineering and delivering giant observation wheels. Its segments include Engineering, Investments and Corporate Center.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.