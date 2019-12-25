Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13, approximately 86,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 120,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $245.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

