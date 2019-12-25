Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Shares Down 1.8%

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.39, approximately 1,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on YIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.45% of Yintech Investment worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:YIN)

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.