Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Up 2%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01, 246,605 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 142,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

