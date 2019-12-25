Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) Trading Down 56%

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) shares dropped 56% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,567% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Electronic Tele-Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETCIA)

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

