Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.45, approximately 129,540 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 59,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

About Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS)

Emisphere Technologies, Inc operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

