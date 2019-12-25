Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 996 ($13.10), 23,351 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 38,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($13.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 984.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,015.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Whitley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,534.33).

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust Company Profile (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

