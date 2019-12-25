BidaskClub Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $111.95 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

