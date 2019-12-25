CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.13.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

