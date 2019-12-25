Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Myers Industries has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.05%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

