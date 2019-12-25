Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will post $103.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $116.60 million. Onto Innovation reported sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year sales of $300.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $302.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $458.95 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

ONTO opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

