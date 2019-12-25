Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Brokerages expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.82 million and the lowest is $14.24 million. Viewray reported sales of $20.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $89.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.55 million to $92.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $118.66 million, with estimates ranging from $99.94 million to $136.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viewray by 87.3% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viewray by 114.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 827,592 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 13.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 649,593 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 204.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 713,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 478,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 35.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter.

VRAY opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

