NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. NiSource posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. NiSource has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

