$0.06 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,539,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 73,897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

