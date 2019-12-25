Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.60.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,860,000 after buying an additional 283,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.