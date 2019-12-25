First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.