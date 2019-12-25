Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 55.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,252.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

