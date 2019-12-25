Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
MEDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19.
In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,016 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after acquiring an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medpace by 95.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 578,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,877,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 78.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Medpace by 11,512.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 193,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.