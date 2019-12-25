Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,016 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after acquiring an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medpace by 95.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 578,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,877,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 78.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Medpace by 11,512.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 193,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

