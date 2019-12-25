BidaskClub Lowers Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Glu Mobile to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,664 shares of company stock valued at $214,984 in the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

