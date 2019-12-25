Barclays Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $147.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Marriott International by 43.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $33,043,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $3,896,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Marriott International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.