BidaskClub Downgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Heartland Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heartland Express by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Analyst Recommendations for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

