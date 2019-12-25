Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Limbach from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Limbach to $5.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Limbach stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Limbach has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally acquired 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 736.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.