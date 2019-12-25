Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Innophos has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $628.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of Innophos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innophos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Innophos by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innophos by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Innophos by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 152,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Innophos during the second quarter worth $132,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

