Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

