Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immersion by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immersion by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

