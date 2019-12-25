Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.13.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $95.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
