Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.13.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

