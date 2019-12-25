Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

