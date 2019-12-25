Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOBL. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

MOBL opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 687,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 271.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 941,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.